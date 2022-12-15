Frost expected at isolated places in Potohar region

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Frost is expected at isolated places in the Potohar region at morning hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Foggy conditions are likely to develop over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours.

The lowest temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -11C, Skardu -09, Kalat -06, Ziarat, Astore, Kalam -05, Gupis, Gilgit, Hunza -04 and Quetta -03C.