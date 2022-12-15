UrduPoint.com

Frost Expected At Isolated Places In Potohar Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Frost expected at isolated places in Potohar region

Frost is expected at isolated places in the Potohar region at morning hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Frost is expected at isolated places in the Potohar region at morning hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Foggy conditions are likely to develop over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan during night and morning hours.

The lowest temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -11C, Skardu -09, Kalat -06, Ziarat, Astore, Kalam -05, Gupis, Gilgit, Hunza -04 and Quetta -03C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Kalat Skardu Ziarat

Recent Stories

FIA arrests HESCO officer on charges of corruption ..

FIA arrests HESCO officer on charges of corruption

3 minutes ago
 ECC gives go ahead to sugar exports

ECC gives go ahead to sugar exports

3 minutes ago
 ICC upholds conviction of Ugandan former child sol ..

ICC upholds conviction of Ugandan former child soldier

3 minutes ago
 HEC, Microsoft launch largest Free Skills Initiati ..

HEC, Microsoft launch largest Free Skills Initiative for students across Pakista ..

9 minutes ago
 Benazir Bhutto Tennis C'ships 2022: Top seeded pla ..

Benazir Bhutto Tennis C'ships 2022: Top seeded players through to quarterfinals

9 minutes ago
 NA body stops PMC to issue MDCAT exam's merit list ..

NA body stops PMC to issue MDCAT exam's merit list

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.