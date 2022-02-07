Fruit shop gutted in sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

A fruit shop was gutted in Sabzi Mandi, Aimenabad Road here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :A fruit shop was gutted in Sabzi Mandi, Aimenabad Road here on Monday.

According to rescue sources, the fire broke out in the basement of fruit shop which engulfed the whole building.

On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the ablazeunder control after hectic efforts.