UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fruit, Sweets Distributed Among Patients Admitted At PMCH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Fruit, sweets distributed among patients admitted at PMCH

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Abdul Qadeer Gujjar distributed fruit and sweets among patients admitted at Peoples Medical College Hospital, Thalassemia Care Centre and prisoners at District Jail to commemorate Pakistan Day.

On the occasion the Assistant Commissioner said that Pakistan Day is being celebrated throughout the country with national zeal and joy and we are sharing all pleasures with patients, thalassemia children and prisoners on the occasion.

Related Topics

Jail Pakistan Day Nawabshah All

Recent Stories

UAE’s industrial exports valued at AED84.2 billi ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai underlines competitiveness as one of &#039;S ..

26 minutes ago

Punjab govt declares location of NAB’s Lahore of ..

31 minutes ago

Chairman Senate asks private sector to take lead i ..

2 minutes ago

UN verifies 15 death.400 missing in Rohingya fire

2 minutes ago

Maritime Affairs authorized PNSC oil tanker to sli ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.