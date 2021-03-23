Fruit, sweets distributed among patients admitted at PMCH

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Abdul Qadeer Gujjar distributed fruit and sweets among patients admitted at Peoples Medical College Hospital, Thalassemia Care Centre and prisoners at District Jail to commemorate Pakistan Day.

On the occasion the Assistant Commissioner said that Pakistan Day is being celebrated throughout the country with national zeal and joy and we are sharing all pleasures with patients, thalassemia children and prisoners on the occasion.