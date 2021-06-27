Fruit trees plantation along water resources to help boost butterflies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The region of Potohar homes a plethora exotic species of butterflies ranging from plains, Margalla Hills to Murree that only exist in these unique ecosystems that is declining where large plantation of fruit trees can help restore and boost the declining species of the delicate insect.

The residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad should plant fruit trees in their surroundings that used to bear flowers for long duration along water resources as it would help revive massive population of butterflies, told APP Head of Entomology Department of Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi Dr Imran Bodlah.

Dr Bodlah said the twin cities' residents, after many years, have embraced the once endangered species of butterflies after massive plantation launched by the government under Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (BTTP) programme.

The colorful and delicate insect species carrying unique patterns on its wings has a crucial role in our environment where it played a significant role in cross pollination of buds among various fruits and crops yielded in the various ecosystems.

He informed that there were hundreds of species of butterfly that are only found in Murree, Margalla Hills and its surroundings that might vanish due to increased urbanisation and deforestation.

The Butterfly, he said used to feed on nectar of flower bore by various plant species that provide a favourable and conducive environment to breed in the environment.

"Many birds, insects and vertebrates of different kinds feed on butterfly larvae, pupa and adults which continue to sustain the food cycle. Its absence from the ecology breaks the cycle of food chain leading to disorder in species existence," he said.

He said the plantation being carried in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and Islamabad had not only helped in reviving butterflies rather provided alternate host trees or plants bearing flowers with conducive nectar for its nourishment.

Margalla Hills National Park, Dr Imran said, had a thriving population of diverse plant species whereas increase in its number had supported the nurturing of butterflies that were dying or going extinct due to global warming and anthropogenic activities.

To a query, he responded that raising temperature was one of the factors driving the decline of butterflies whereas pollution levels spike and galloping urbanization was leading to disastrous impacts resulting habitat loss of the butterflies.

