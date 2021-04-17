UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fruit, Vegetable And Meat Prices Soar In City

Umer Jamshaid 46 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Fruit, vegetable and meat prices soar in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Despite all out efforts the district administration failed to control the skyrocketing prices of the chicken meat in the city that increased to Rs. 40 per kg in the markets.

Inflation has not been brought under control and the prices of the chicken meat has been increased by 40 per kg, a chicken seller in the main Chicken Market in Bacha Khan Chowk told APP.

He said the price of the chicken meat was Rs.160 to Rs. 180 per kg but now chicken meat was being sold at Rs. 271 per kg in the city in the start of Ramadan.

Similarly, a comparison of seasonal fruit and vegetable prices indicates an increase of 40% and 60% in rates across the provincial capital. A customer named Nadir, said the government has shifted its entire focus on coronavirus and left people at the mercy of profiteers. The traders and street vendors were selling agricultural produce at high prices, which in some cases are almost double the official rates, he added.

The prices of majority of fruits and vegetables increased this week while number of perishable items, besides meat and flour were not sold in the weekly makeshift markets of the city. Majority of vegetables were either missing in these markets or sold on double rates than the official price.

The vendors kept hidden majority of vegetables, including luffa, ladyfinger, lemon local, bitter gourd, cauliflower, zucchini local, capsicum and others with them and sold them almost double and more than double to the official rates. Further, the market committee even issued higher rates to lower grade items, such as potato stored and sugar-free rates were issued for potato new price, cucumber rate were issued Rs.70 to 80 per kg, instead of official rates of Rs.40 to 45 per kg.

The vendors said that the rates of vegetables at wholesale level were higher these days while the market committee was issuing wrong consumer price.

Likewise during a visit sugar was available in the market at Rs 105 to 110 per kg, branded ghee and oil were being sold at Rs 305 per kg and liter, ordinary ghee is sold at Rs 250 per kg and oil at Rs 240 per liter, pulses are available at Rs 160 per kg, Dal Mash 280, Dal Chana 170, Beans Rs 220 per kg continued to be sold, rice first sale 160, coarse rice was available at Rs 80 per kg, Chana was available at Rs 180 to Rs 150 per kg in terms of quality, Basin peas are being sold at Rs 120 and basin dal at Rs 140, Canned milk was being sold at Rs 160 to 170 per liter.

Related Topics

Oil Visit Sale Price Market All Government Ramadan Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCC directs a question to SDTPS, approves SIA reco ..

6 minutes ago

Clashes Break Out in Chicago as Hundreds Protest T ..

9 minutes ago

District admin Mansehra notifies two days closure ..

11 minutes ago

Bid to smuggle 12,000 bags of wheat foiled

11 minutes ago

Sanaullah's words about officers expressed crimina ..

11 minutes ago

Six more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.