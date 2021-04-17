Fruit, vegetable and meat prices soar in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Despite all out efforts the district administration failed to control the skyrocketing prices of the chicken meat in the city that increased to Rs. 40 per kg in the markets.

Inflation has not been brought under control and the prices of the chicken meat has been increased by 40 per kg, a chicken seller in the main Chicken Market in Bacha Khan Chowk told APP.

He said the price of the chicken meat was Rs.160 to Rs. 180 per kg but now chicken meat was being sold at Rs. 271 per kg in the city in the start of Ramadan.

Similarly, a comparison of seasonal fruit and vegetable prices indicates an increase of 40% and 60% in rates across the provincial capital. A customer named Nadir, said the government has shifted its entire focus on coronavirus and left people at the mercy of profiteers. The traders and street vendors were selling agricultural produce at high prices, which in some cases are almost double the official rates, he added.

The prices of majority of fruits and vegetables increased this week while number of perishable items, besides meat and flour were not sold in the weekly makeshift markets of the city. Majority of vegetables were either missing in these markets or sold on double rates than the official price.

The vendors kept hidden majority of vegetables, including luffa, ladyfinger, lemon local, bitter gourd, cauliflower, zucchini local, capsicum and others with them and sold them almost double and more than double to the official rates. Further, the market committee even issued higher rates to lower grade items, such as potato stored and sugar-free rates were issued for potato new price, cucumber rate were issued Rs.70 to 80 per kg, instead of official rates of Rs.40 to 45 per kg.

The vendors said that the rates of vegetables at wholesale level were higher these days while the market committee was issuing wrong consumer price.

Likewise during a visit sugar was available in the market at Rs 105 to 110 per kg, branded ghee and oil were being sold at Rs 305 per kg and liter, ordinary ghee is sold at Rs 250 per kg and oil at Rs 240 per liter, pulses are available at Rs 160 per kg, Dal Mash 280, Dal Chana 170, Beans Rs 220 per kg continued to be sold, rice first sale 160, coarse rice was available at Rs 80 per kg, Chana was available at Rs 180 to Rs 150 per kg in terms of quality, Basin peas are being sold at Rs 120 and basin dal at Rs 140, Canned milk was being sold at Rs 160 to 170 per liter.