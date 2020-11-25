UrduPoint.com
Fruit, Vegetable, Livestock Market Inaugurated In Miran Shah

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:53 PM

MIRAN SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration of Miran Shah on Wednesday inaugurated fruit, vegetables and livestock market at Darpa Khel district North Waziristan.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Umer Khitab Garwaki inaugurated the market.

All related stakeholders including Assistant Commissioner, Project Lead Rustam of FAO, Project Officer Muhammad Sadiq Afridi and District Coordinator Muslim, District Director Agriculture, Assistant Director Agriculture, Community elders, Market committee and large number of farmers attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion Umer Khitab Garwaki said that the government is taking measures to facilitate people at their doorstep.

He said that the market will benefit the people at future.

