QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) On the special directive of Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, the masterpiece project of construction of a fruit and vegetable market under construction in the Pak-Afghan border area of Chaman has entered the final stage of completion.

The formal inauguration of the project would be done in the middle of February, said press release issued here on Tuesday.

According to the Planning and Development Department, this state-of-the-art project would play an important role in the economic and financial development of Balochistan with the mutual monetary cooperation of the Federal and provincial governments.

The sources said that the project costing Rs 1656.936 million to be constructed in Chaman includes a truck stand, taxi stand, bus stand, fruit and vegetable market, central dual carriageway, and mosque.

This project, which would be built in the border area of Balochistan, Chaman would be an important center for the supply and delivery of agricultural products.

Buying and selling which would provide facilities not only to the business professionals associated with the fruits and vegetables business so that timely and quality delivery of fruits and vegetables within the country would also be possible from Chaman, he said.