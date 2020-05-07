Fruit, vegetable prices being supervised minutely: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that supply and wholesale prices of fruits and vegetables are being supervised minutely for keeping the balance between supply and demand in order to discouraging negative trend of price hike during the Holy month of Ramazan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that supply and wholesale prices of fruits and vegetables are being supervised minutely for keeping the balance between supply and demand in order to discouraging negative trend of price hike during the Holy month of Ramazan.

He stated this while examining the auction process of fruits and vegetables during the visit of fruit and vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad. Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Abdul Rehman and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The DC visited different sheds of fruit and vegetable market and reviewed the auction process. He warned that unwarranted and unfair increase in auction would not be tolerated. He said that the fair profit is right in business activities but exploitations of the consumers would not be allowed.

He directed the market committee staff for keeping vigilant eye on the business activities in the market and said that immediate action should be taken against the elements involved in creating scarcity of the essential items through hoardings.