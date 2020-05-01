UrduPoint.com
Fruit, Vegetable Prices Beyond The Reach Of People: MPA

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:50 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA -Sindh, Bilal Ghaffar, has said that the prices of fruit, vegetable and other essential items in Ramazan are beyond the reach of the commen-men

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA -Sindh, Bilal Ghaffar, has said that the prices of fruit, vegetable and other essential items in Ramazan are beyond the reach of the commen-men.

The essential items were not being sold at the official rates or in accordance with the rate list issued by the Commission Karachi, he alleged in a news release here.

Sindh government including Commissioner Karachi were seen helpless in front of the profiteers, he said.

He further said that the departments concerned were seen fail in stopping the profiteering.

He urged the provincial government to take measures for providing releif to thepeople.

