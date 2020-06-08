Fruit vendor attacked in Husri succumbs to injuries

A fruit vendor who was fatally injured in a robbery in Husri area on June 6 succumbed to injuries in Liaquat University Hospital here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :A fruit vendor who was fatally injured in a robbery in Husri area on June 6 succumbed to injuries in Liaquat University Hospital here on Monday.

According to the police, 19 years old Nand Lal Bagri was returning home after selling fruit when he was intercepted by two armed men riding on a motorbike.

The suspected robbers snatched Rs 40,000 cash on gunpoint and shot the vendor when he resisted the attempt.

Bagri was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in critically injured condition but the robbers escaped.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.