UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fruit Vendor Attacked In Husri Succumbs To Injuries

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:52 PM

Fruit vendor attacked in Husri succumbs to injuries

A fruit vendor who was fatally injured in a robbery in Husri area on June 6 succumbed to injuries in Liaquat University Hospital here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :A fruit vendor who was fatally injured in a robbery in Husri area on June 6 succumbed to injuries in Liaquat University Hospital here on Monday.

According to the police, 19 years old Nand Lal Bagri was returning home after selling fruit when he was intercepted by two armed men riding on a motorbike.

The suspected robbers snatched Rs 40,000 cash on gunpoint and shot the vendor when he resisted the attempt.

Bagri was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in critically injured condition but the robbers escaped.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

Related Topics

Injured Police Robbery June FIR

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

55 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet adopts several decisions for improving ..

3 hours ago

Anxiety Over Coronavirus Grips Nearly Half of US W ..

3 minutes ago

Germany's Maas to Visit Israel, Jordan for 1st Tim ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanese Security Forces Detain Instigators of Wee ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.