Fruitful effects of return of peace continues in merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The fruitful effects of the return of peace in merged tribal districts continued as evidenced by the successful conclusion of the colourful event of Bajaur-Mohamand’s Peace Cycle Gala.

The event was jointly organized by the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Cycling Federation and Frontier Corps North. Inspector General, Frontier Corps North was the chief guest at the conclusion ceremony attended by a large number of students, youth of the area, and other guests. The bands of Frontier Corps North presented special music while the students of Cadet College Mohamnd presented an impressive athletics show.

The peace cycle gala started from November 17-19, 2023 in which 134 cyclists from four provinces and Islamabad participated, said an official statement here.

The 10 kilometers long cycle race in Mohmand and Bajaur districts included professional and amateur categories. The chief guest distributed medals, prices, and trophies among winners of different categories. Najeebullah of Wapda has clinched first position in a professional category while Haris Ali of Bajaur secured first position in the amateur category.

Expressing joy over holding of the spectacular event, the elders of the area said such events reflected that peace has completely been restored in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the tribal people welcomes such festivals.