Fruitful Policies Of Institutions Need Of Hour : Sherry Rehman

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Fruitful policies of institutions need of hour : Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman Wednesday stressed for introducing fruitful policies of Institutions which would not only encourage efficiency but also facilitate the employees.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that said Pakistan People's Party always believed in the politics of public welfare and prosperity of Pakistan.

The resolution of public problems are top priority of President Zardari and stressed the need for working round the clock on public welfare projects, she added.

She said that PPP's mission is to solve and address public grievances.

Replying to a question about privatization, she said that PPP believe that if the Federal government does not want to operate Steel Mills and PIA anymore, the Sindh government would be willing to acquire it, adding, we are confident we can revive it by running it under the same public-private partnership.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman has constituted a three members committee to engage government over privatization issues as PPP had the best record of protecting the worker's rights and taking initiatives for their welfare, she mentioned.

