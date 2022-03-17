'Fruits for all' program launched in merged tribal districts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :'Fruits for All' program was launched in merged tribal districts with a plantation target of over three lakh fruits and olive plants on 252 acres land in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber districts this year.

Under community orchard program, the agriculture department would plant over three lakh fruits including Apple, orange, guava and olive plants on 254 acres land including 175 acres in Khyber, 24 acres in Mohmand and 53 acres in Bajaur.

To achieve the set target, free seeds and professional training would be provided to farmers besides soil testing services.

The campaign was aimed at bringing the barren land of merged tribal districts under fruits cultivation and ensuring fruit for each and every person of the province. Plantation of these plants would be carried out from February 15 to March 30 and August 15 to September 20 this year.

The program would help economic empowerment of tribal people and encouraging fruits and olive plantations to make Pakistan self-sufficient in fruits and edible oil.