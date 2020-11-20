UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fruits Of Economic Stabilization, Improvement Should Reach Common Man: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 10:35 PM

Fruits of economic stabilization, improvement should reach common man: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, while expressing his satisfaction over the situation of economic stabilization in the country, stressed that the fruits of improvement in the economy should reach the common man at the earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, while expressing his satisfaction over the situation of economic stabilization in the country, stressed that the fruits of improvement in the economy should reach the common man at the earliest.

He said with the government's strategy to tackle the COVID-19 situation hailed at international level, Pakistan's economy was growing fast in the region, to which the economic team and their coordinated strategy deserved credit.

The prime minister expressed views while presiding over a meeting held here to review the country's economic situation.

Federal ministers Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain and Special Assistant to the PM Dr Waqar Masood were in attendance.

The prime minister lauded the economic team for their efforts regarding economic discipline and better debt management.

He described the positive trends depicted in the country's Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector as a good omen for the economy.

The meeting also discussed in detail the possible effects of the second wave of coronavirus on the country's economy as well as the protection of poor segments of the society through Kefalat Programme.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Man National University Government Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infected Jovic to miss Villarreal test

15 seconds ago

All Hostages Released in Tbilisi, Police Detain At ..

7 minutes ago

Wife of Armenian Ex-President Sargsyan Dies of COV ..

7 minutes ago

Biegun, Bosnia Presidency Members Discuss Western ..

7 minutes ago

Farman invites LCCI President to visit Balochista ..

7 minutes ago

Shibli asks opposition to refrain from putting liv ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.