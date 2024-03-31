Fruits of Fair Price shops being delivered to the public in better way, says Sec Agriculture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary, Iftikhar Ali Sahu, said that the fruits of Fair price shops established under Agriculture department were being delivered to the people in the best way.

He expressed these views during surprise visit to the Agriculture Fair Price Shop established under Agriculture department in Multan.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the arrangements of the Agriculture Fair Price shop. Iftikhar Ali Saho directed the staff working at the Fair Price shop to improve their performance and ensure the provision of facilities to the citizens who come for shopping.

He also ordered the staff on duty to increase the number of counters for citizens and separate portions for women.

He further said that all 13 items should be available in abundance at Fair Price shops from 9 am to 5 pm and there should be no shortage of any item.