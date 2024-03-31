Open Menu

Fruits Of Fair Price Shops Being Delivered To The Public In Better Way, Says Sec Agriculture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Fruits of Fair Price shops being delivered to the public in better way, says Sec Agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary, Iftikhar Ali Sahu, said that the fruits of Fair price shops established under Agriculture department were being delivered to the people in the best way.

He expressed these views during surprise visit to the Agriculture Fair Price Shop established under Agriculture department in Multan.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the arrangements of the Agriculture Fair Price shop. Iftikhar Ali Saho directed the staff working at the Fair Price shop to improve their performance and ensure the provision of facilities to the citizens who come for shopping.

He also ordered the staff on duty to increase the number of counters for citizens and separate portions for women.

He further said that all 13 items should be available in abundance at Fair Price shops from 9 am to 5 pm and there should be no shortage of any item.

Related Topics

Multan Shortage Punjab Agriculture Visit Price Women All From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

19 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

19 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

19 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

19 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

19 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

19 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

19 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

19 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

19 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan