Fruits sold at higher rates in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Fruits and vegetables were sold at exorbitant rates in Sukkur since first Ramazan.Most of the shops in the region, no official price list was available on Sunday and fruits were being sold four to five times more than their normal rates.

At the time when people are losing their jobs and businesses are already crippled, how can one have such expensive fruits for Iftar, said one of the lady buyers, Fuazia Shaikh.

Assistant Commissioner, New Sukkur, Mirza Walid Baig took action against a few of the fruit vendors in the fruit market and made sure that the price list of the Deputy Commissioner Office was implemented. He said that the administration has made sure that the price list of the Deputy Commissioner Office was implemented, he said and further stated that they also ensured social distancing during the sale of fruits.