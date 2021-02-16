UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fruits, Vegetables Auction Process Monitored

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 08:52 PM

Fruits, vegetables auction process monitored

The teams of district administration here Tuesday visited various markets of the city and witnessed auctions of fruits and vegetables with an objective to control artificial price-hike

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The teams of district administration here Tuesday visited various markets of the city and witnessed auctions of fruits and vegetables with an objective to control artificial price-hike.

The inspection was conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mehmood who ordered action against hoarders and profiteers and ensure implementation of government's approved price list.

Teams monitored the auction in the wee hours and issued price lists for different commodities as per procedure.

They warned traders and farmers to provide food items to masses on cheap rates otherwise they would be sent to jail under relevant laws.

Related Topics

Jail Price Market Government

Recent Stories

Dubai approves establishment of centre for juvenil ..

24 minutes ago

Novel surgery to enable better control of prosthet ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh LG Minister directs for ensuring smooth wate ..

2 minutes ago

100,000 saplings to be planted during a special dr ..

2 minutes ago

Corruption can be minimized through education: DC ..

2 minutes ago

ANF seizes drugs, arrest two drug peddlers

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.