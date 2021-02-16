Fruits, vegetables auction process monitored

The teams of district administration here Tuesday visited various markets of the city and witnessed auctions of fruits and vegetables with an objective to control artificial price-hike

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The teams of district administration here Tuesday visited various markets of the city and witnessed auctions of fruits and vegetables with an objective to control artificial price-hike.

The inspection was conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mehmood who ordered action against hoarders and profiteers and ensure implementation of government's approved price list.

Teams monitored the auction in the wee hours and issued price lists for different commodities as per procedure.

They warned traders and farmers to provide food items to masses on cheap rates otherwise they would be sent to jail under relevant laws.