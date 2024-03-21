Fruits & Vegetables Price Hike Continue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The district administration is powerless to control the prices of vegetables, fruits and live chicken.
The storm of inflation in Peshawar continued with the prices of Onion increased by 40 rupees and now is being sold at Rs 240, Tomato Rs 140, Garlic is all time high and increased to Rs 650 and Ginger Rs 620 per kg.
Potatoes 110, Kachalu 230, Green pepper 220, Capsicum 400, Eggplant 120, Cauliflower 120, Okra 380 rupees are being sold.
As per the rates of fruits including Apple 340, Pomegranate 470, Malta 350, Stoberry 450, Amardo 320 are being sold while banana 210 rupees per dozen is being sold.
The price of live chicken has increased by five rupees per kg.
The price of live chicken increased from 435 to 440 rupees per kg. The price of a dozen eggs reached 340 rupees in the market.
