Fruits, Vegetables Prices Being Monitored Regularly

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq said that strict action would be taken against shopkeepers and retailers who would not follow the government's directives and will resort to exploitative means such as hoarding, profiteering and the adulteration.

He directed all his subordinates to ensure provision of essential supplies for the general public at government approved rates.

He urged the shopkeepers to display the lists in front of their shops.

He made it clear that fruits, vegetables and other commodities would be monitored particularly in Ramzan and the vendors would be dealt with iron hands who were involved in creating artificial shortage

More Stories From Pakistan

