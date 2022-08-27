UrduPoint.com

FS, Ambassadors Hold Briefing Session On Flood Relief Efforts In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 12:00 AM

FS, ambassadors hold briefing session on flood relief efforts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Friday held a briefing session with Pakistan's ambassadors and head of missions in various capitals regarding the current calamity faced by the nation due to unprecedented monsoon floods.

He highlighted the efforts led by the government with the help of development partners, including the United Nations, international financial institutions and many countries and organizations to address the daunting challenges posed by the devastating floods.

The foreign secretary emphasized on the importance of coordinated and concerted efforts for rescue and relief in the immediate phase to be followed by reconstruction and rehabilitation in the long term.

The holistic needs assessment carried out by the government in coordination with the UN country team was shared along with details of loss of life and damage done to infrastructure and property.

It was important to mitigating the inter-related impacts of the floods, including food shortage, communicable diseases, loss of shelter, non-availability of water and sanitation facilities, etc, he added.

The foreign secretary urged the missions to play a proactive role in mobilizing resources and humanitarian assistance from Pakistani diaspora and the international community to support the national efforts.

The ambassadors were also briefed about the UN Flash Appeal to be launched on August 30 simultaneously in Geneva and Islamabad.

The ambassadors apprised the wide range of activities being undertaken by them to enhance international awareness and garner support for rescue and relief efforts of the government.

Views were exchanged on close coordination, swift information-sharing, and range of actions to be taken in support of the ongoing operations.

The people of Pakistan have always shown exemplary resilience, brotherhood, compassion, generosity and commitment in the wake of such natural disasters. Pakistan is amongst top 10 disaster-prone countries due to climate change and the recent flash floods are another manifestation of this fact. It is important that the international community shows solidarity with Pakistan and reinforces its national efforts in combating the impacts of such natural disasters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Shortage United Nations Water Geneva August From Government Top

Recent Stories

TotalEnergies to sell stake in war-linked Russian ..

TotalEnergies to sell stake in war-linked Russian gas field

24 minutes ago
 HCCI to donate tents, mineral water for rain-hit v ..

HCCI to donate tents, mineral water for rain-hit victims

24 minutes ago
 Europe Will Not Receive Enough Gas If Russia's Arm ..

Europe Will Not Receive Enough Gas If Russia's Arms Twisted - Medvedev

24 minutes ago
 Moscow Film Festival Opens for 44th Time

Moscow Film Festival Opens for 44th Time

24 minutes ago
 Ton-up Stokes and Foakes add to South Africa's ago ..

Ton-up Stokes and Foakes add to South Africa's agony in second Test

27 minutes ago
 Dozens of flights cancelled in Portugal, Spain due ..

Dozens of flights cancelled in Portugal, Spain due to strikes

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.