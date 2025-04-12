Open Menu

FS Amna Baloch, Congressmen Discuss Pak-US Bilateral Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM

FS Amna Baloch, Congressmen discuss Pak-US bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch on Saturday met the visiting US Congressional delegation comprising Congressmen Jack Bergman, Tom Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson.

The two sides resolved to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations in the areas of mutual interest, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

59 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

59 minutes ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

1 hour ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

1 hour ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

2 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

3 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

3 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

5 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan