FS Amna Baloch, Congressmen Discuss Pak-US Bilateral Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch on Saturday met the visiting US Congressional delegation comprising Congressmen Jack Bergman, Tom Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson.
The two sides resolved to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations in the areas of mutual interest, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street children deserve compassion, care: CM2 hours ago
-
CM condoles death of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood2 hours ago
-
CM grieved over child’s death2 hours ago
-
CM takes notice of maid’s death in Hanjarwal2 hours ago
-
CM grieved over killing of eight Pakistanis2 hours ago
-
PM expresses grief over killing of eight Pakistanis in Iran2 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML4 hours ago
-
Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide4 hours ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks4 hours ago
-
Mirpur set to get International airport as feasibility process begins4 hours ago
-
Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards4 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP4 hours ago