Open Menu

FS Amna Reaffirms Pakistan's Keenness To Enhance Trade, Investment Ties With Africa

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM

FS Amna reaffirms Pakistan's keenness to enhance trade, investment ties with Africa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan's keenness to increase cooperation with African continent in diverse fields especially trade, investment and high level political ties.

The foreign secretary, who received 14 envoys from the African continent at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the volume of trade had increased 75% in the last four years with tremendous scope for further enhancement, according to a Foreign Ministry's press release.

She dilated upon the growing trajectory of ties between Pakistan and Africa and appreciated the valuable contributions of the Islamabad-based African envoys.

The joint call on the foreign secretary by the African envoys underscores the foreign ministry's determination to further strengthen ties with Africa in line with the Government's Engage Africa Policy.

Pakistan has 19 diplomatic missions in the continent, while 14 African missions are based in Islamabad.

On the occasion, a special tree plantation ceremony took place under the theme of Pakistan-Africa Friendship.

The plantation held in the lawn of the ministry was followed by a joint call on the foreign secretary by the envoys who outlined their priorities and salient aspects of bilateral relations.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco and Dean of African Diplomatic Corps Mohammad Karmoune thanked the foreign secretary for the opportunity of having these discussions and expressed gratitude for the unprecedented plantation event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Islamabad Morocco Event From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai International Stadium commemorates historic ..

Dubai International Stadium commemorates historic 100th T20I at the venue with s ..

1 hour ago
 H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chin ..

H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women ..

Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match

3 hours ago
 Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience ..

Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..

3 hours ago
 vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Sma ..

Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..

3 hours ago
 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performanc ..

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..

5 hours ago
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

18 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

18 hours ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan