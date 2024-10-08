FS Amna Reaffirms Pakistan's Keenness To Enhance Trade, Investment Ties With Africa
Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan's keenness to increase cooperation with African continent in diverse fields especially trade, investment and high level political ties.
The foreign secretary, who received 14 envoys from the African continent at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the volume of trade had increased 75% in the last four years with tremendous scope for further enhancement, according to a Foreign Ministry's press release.
She dilated upon the growing trajectory of ties between Pakistan and Africa and appreciated the valuable contributions of the Islamabad-based African envoys.
The joint call on the foreign secretary by the African envoys underscores the foreign ministry's determination to further strengthen ties with Africa in line with the Government's Engage Africa Policy.
Pakistan has 19 diplomatic missions in the continent, while 14 African missions are based in Islamabad.
On the occasion, a special tree plantation ceremony took place under the theme of Pakistan-Africa Friendship.
The plantation held in the lawn of the ministry was followed by a joint call on the foreign secretary by the envoys who outlined their priorities and salient aspects of bilateral relations.
Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco and Dean of African Diplomatic Corps Mohammad Karmoune thanked the foreign secretary for the opportunity of having these discussions and expressed gratitude for the unprecedented plantation event.
