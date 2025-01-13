FS Baloch receives UNAMA Special Representative in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch on Monday received Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva, Head of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), on the sidelines of the conference on girls' education.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on developments about Afghanistan and the international community’s efforts to address the country’s humanitarian challenges, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.