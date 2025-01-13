Open Menu

FS Baloch Receives UNAMA Special Representative In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM

FS Baloch receives UNAMA Special Representative in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch on Monday received Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva, Head of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), on the sidelines of the conference on girls' education.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on developments about Afghanistan and the international community’s efforts to address the country’s humanitarian challenges, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Foreign Office United Nations Education

Recent Stories

UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-Germa ..

UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..

1 minute ago
 EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission ab ..

EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel

2 minutes ago
 When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris ..

When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World

6 minutes ago
 UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capa ..

UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

17 minutes ago
 UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects ..

UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..

32 minutes ago
 ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage lo ..

ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service

2 hours ago
HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s ..

HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh

2 hours ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ah ..

Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

2 hours ago
 UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic r ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations

2 hours ago
 Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlig ..

Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digit ..

3 hours ago
 HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with M ..

HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with MBRSC

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan