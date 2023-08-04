Open Menu

FS Briefs Diplomatic Missions On Developments In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 07:10 PM

FS briefs diplomatic missions on developments in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Ahead of 'Youm-e-Istehsal' on August 5 , Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Friday here briefed the Islamabad-based diplomatic missions on the latest developments in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Foreign Office, he highlighted the legal, security and human rights dimensions of the situation in IIOJK.

More Stories From Pakistan