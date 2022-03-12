UrduPoint.com

FS, Deputy SG EU Discuss Situation In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Saturday held a video call with Deputy Secretary General European External Action Service Enrique Mora on the Ukrainian situation

The Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's principled position, respect for principles of UN Charter, need for cessation of hostilities, maintenance of humanitarian corridors and provision of humanitarian assistance.

The Foreign Secretary stressed continuous efforts for a solution through diplomacy and dialogue and reiterated Pakistan's resolve to reinforce these endeavors.

Stressing importance of Pakistan and European Union partnership, Foreign Secretary also shared perspective on Afghanistan and recent "accidental" firing of Indian missile into Pakistanis territory.

