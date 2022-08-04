UrduPoint.com

FS, Dutch Envoy Discuss Bilateral Ties

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood received ambassador of the Netherlands Wouter Plomp for farewell call here on Thursday and discussed matters related to bilateral ties.

The foreign secretary felicitated the ambassador on successful completion of termand appreciated his valuable contribution to strengthening of bilateral relations and underscored Pakistan's commitment to comprehensively upgrade cooperation with the Netherlands in diverse fields.

