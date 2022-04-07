UrduPoint.com

FS Felicitates Somalian Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 10:04 PM

FS felicitates Somalian ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood received Somalian Ambassador Khadija Almakhzoumi for farewell call on Thursday and felicitated her on completion of assignment and contribution to promotion of bilateral ties.

He thanked Foreign Minister of Somalia's participation in session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers. The Foreign Secretary underlined Somalia's importance for Pakistan 'Engage Africa' policy.

