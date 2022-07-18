UrduPoint.com

FS For Afghan Govt To Address Int'l Community's Expectations On Inclusivity, Rights

July 18, 2022

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday urged the Afghan government to address the international community's expectations regarding inclusivity, respect for the rights, including girls' education; and effective counter-terrorism measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday urged the Afghan government to address the international community's expectations regarding inclusivity, respect for the rights, including girls' education; and effective counter-terrorism measures.

The foreign secretary, in a meeting with China's Special Envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, also stressed the importance of de-freezing of Afghanistan's foreign reserves.

He also called for facilitation of banking operations to ease the economic hardships of the Afghan people and help build a sustainable economy.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the political and security situation in Afghanistan, humanitarian assistance by Pakistan and China to Afghanistan, and other matters of mutual interest.

The foreign secretary underscored Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful, stable, prosperous, and connected Afghanistan.

He highlighted the provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including Pakistan's relief efforts in the wake of devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan on 22 June 2022.

In the context of regional connectivity, both sides exchanged views on extension of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan to promote economic development and prosperity.

The foreign secretary underscored that the international community's focus should not be diverted from the dire situation in Afghanistan owing to events taking place elsewhere.

While emphasizing continued constructive engagement and practical cooperation with the interim Afghan authorities, the foreign secretary highlighted the central role of platforms such as Troika Plus and Six Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan in advancing shared goals.

Special Envoy Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong appreciated the important and constructive role played by Pakistan in the context of Afghanistan.

Both sides agreed that only a peaceful, stable and connected Afghanistan could act as a fulcrum for enhanced regional trade and connectivity.

Earlier, the Chinese special envoy held talks with his counterpart, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Ambassador (r) Mohammad Sadiq.

Both sides took stock of the evolving situation and discussed humanitarian assistance, infrastructure development, as well as trade and transit initiatives.

