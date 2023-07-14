Open Menu

FS Inaugurates Pakistan-Indonesia Business Council

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 12:30 AM

FS inaugurates Pakistan-Indonesia Business Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Foreign Secretary Dr.Asad Majeed Khan and Chairman Indonesia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Arshad Rasjid inaugurated the Pakistan- Indonesia business Council in Jakarta on Thursday at the Kadin headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Secretary called it a momentous occasion and offered the government of Pakistan's full support to make it a success.

