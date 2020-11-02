UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FS Mahmood Reaffirms Pak's Commitment To All-weather Strategic Partnership With China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 08:34 PM

FS Mahmood reaffirms Pak's commitment to all-weather strategic partnership with China

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Monday reaffirmed strong commitment to Pakistan-China 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership' and expressed hope that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects would be fast-tracked

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Monday reaffirmed strong commitment to Pakistan-China 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership' and expressed hope that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects would be fast-tracked.

The foreign secretary received China's Ambassador-designate Nong Rong, Foreign Office spokesperson in a tweet said.

The foreign secretary lauded Ambassador Nong Rong's experience and extended best wishes to him for successful term.

"FS Sohail Mahmood received China's Amb-designate Nong Rong today. FS reaffirmed strong commitment to Pakistan-China 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership'; hoped CPEC projects would be fast-tracked. Lauded Amb's experience & extended best wishes to him for successful term," the spokesperson tweeted.

Related Topics

Foreign Office China CPEC Best

Recent Stories

Portuguese Prime Minister Calls for New 15-Day COV ..

1 minute ago

FPCCI for Halal product certification to retain GC ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange organizes ceremony on list ..

2 minutes ago

10th Publishers Conference highlights ways educati ..

6 minutes ago

US seeks lifting of Darfur sanctions amid Sudan re ..

2 minutes ago

Germany legend Mueller 'slowly passing to the afte ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.