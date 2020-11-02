(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Monday reaffirmed strong commitment to Pakistan-China 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership' and expressed hope that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects would be fast-tracked.

The foreign secretary received China's Ambassador-designate Nong Rong, Foreign Office spokesperson in a tweet said.

The foreign secretary lauded Ambassador Nong Rong's experience and extended best wishes to him for successful term.

