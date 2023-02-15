UrduPoint.com

FS, Norwegian Deputy FM Discuss Pak-Norway Bilateral Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 11:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Erling Rimestad on Wednesday discussed the bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Norway in the areas of investment, maritime, climate and higher education.

The foreign secretary received the Norwegian deputy foreign minister, Foreign Office spokesperson posted on his official Twitter handle.

Pakistan and Norway are commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year.

More Stories From Pakistan

