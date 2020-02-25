UrduPoint.com
FS Of Nepal Shanker Das Bairagi Calls On FM Qureshi

Tue 25th February 2020

FS of Nepal Shanker Das Bairagi calls on FM Qureshi

Foreign Secretary of Nepal Shankar Das Bairagi Tuesday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Office Spokesperson in a tweet said

Foreign Secretary of Nepal Shankar Das Bairagi Tuesday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Office Spokesperson in a tweet said.Congratulating the Nepalese foreign secretary on 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the foreign minister appreciated holding of 4th round of bilateral political consultations between the two countries.

He lauded the role as chair of SAARC in revitalizing it as a forum for regional cooperation.

