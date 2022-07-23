FS, outgoing Belgian ambassador discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood received Ambassador Philippe Bronchain for a farewell call here on Friday and discussed the bilateral ties.

The Foreign Secretary appreciated the ambassador's valuable contributions to strengthening mutual cooperation in diverse fields and stressed importance of deepening collaboration of Pakistan and Belgium in bilateral and regional matters.

He wished the ambassador well in future endeavours.