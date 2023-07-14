Open Menu

FS Presents Pakistan's Perspective At ASEAN Forum

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan Friday represented Pakistan at the ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial meeting in Jakarta.

He presented Pakistan's perspective on peace and security in South Asia and the global challenges faced today.

He also underscored the imperative of strengthening partnerships and promoting peace and stability in the Asia Pacific region.

