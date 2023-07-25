Open Menu

FS Reaffirms Pak's Commitment To 'Engage Africa' Objectives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to vigorously follow the objectives of the "Engage Africa" initiative and to increase trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people contacts.

The foreign secretary held a roundtable discussion with the envoys of the African Union here, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on her Twitter handle.

