(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to vigorously follow the objectives of the "Engage Africa" initiative and to increase trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people contacts.

The foreign secretary held a roundtable discussion with the envoys of the African Union here, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on her Twitter handle.