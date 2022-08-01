UrduPoint.com

FS, Sri Lankan HC Discuss Bilateral Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2022 | 11:00 PM

FS, Sri Lankan HC discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Monday received High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Wijewickrama at his office here and during the meeting they discussed matters of bilateral interest.

The foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's support and solidarity for brotherly Sri Lankan people.

He stressed importance Pakistan attached to its multi-dimensional relations with Sri Lanka and reiterated Pakistan's resolve to further deepen this valuable partnership.

