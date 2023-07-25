FS, UN Special Coordinator on Afghanistan discuss coherent global engagement

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan and UN Special Coordinator on Afghanistan, Feridun Sinirlioglu on Tuesday discussed the importance of a coherent international strategy to engage with the Afghan interim government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan and UN Special Coordinator on Afghanistan, Feridun Sinirlioglu on Tuesday discussed the importance of a coherent international strategy to engage with the Afghan interim government.

During the meeting, the foreign secretary shared Pakistan's perspective and priorities in the context of Afghanistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted in a tweet on her official Twitter handle.