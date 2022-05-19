UrduPoint.com

FS, US Charge D Affaires Discuss Bilateral Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 08:53 PM

FS, US Charge d Affaires discuss bilateral affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Thursday received United States Charge d Affaires Angela Aggeler for a farewell call and discussed matters of bilateral interest.

The foreign secretary, in a post on his Twitter handle, thanked Angela Aggeler for her valuable contributions to the Pak-US ties.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to a long-standing, broad-based relationship based on mutual respect and mutual benefit.

