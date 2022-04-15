UrduPoint.com

FSA Launches Operations In KP Against Tikka Shops

Published April 15, 2022

FSA launches operations in KP against Tikka shops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (FSA) on Friday launched operations in Peshawar, Swat, Mardan and Charsadda against substandard Tikka shops at various places.

Action was taken at Ashraf Road and Qissa Khawani areas of Peshawar where the Authority sealed one unit and imposed heavy fines on three shops, an official of the Authority told. He said that the hygiene situation in Tikka shops was found to be poor, while tartaric acid was being used to soften the meat adding, three ice cream units were sealed in Kabal, Babuzai Swat for violating hygiene norms.

The official also told that the Authority's SOPs were being violated in the units. He told a Bakery Unit was raided in Mardan and recovered more than 3000 thousand dirty eggs being used in various bakery products. The officials of the Authority sealed the unit besides sealing a Kebab shop over using unhealthy oil and poor hygiene in Sardheri Bazaar. The official said that a Bakery Unit in Charsadda was sealed for using toxic food colors in poor hygienic conditions.

