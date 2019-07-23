UrduPoint.com
FSA Seizes Four Milk Shops In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:23 PM

FSA seizes four milk shops in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority (FSA) on Tuesday sealed four milk shops for selling water adulterated milk in Kohat city.

Speaking to media persons, Deputy Director Operations FSA, Kamran Khan said milk samples of 19 shops were analysed, in which four results showed water adulteration of upto 20%.

The official said due to constant violation, the milk shops were sealed by the FSA team.

He said the remaining 15 samples were upto the FSA standards, having no adulteration and good fat level.

More Stories From Pakistan

