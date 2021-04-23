FSA starts operation across KP against unhealthy food selling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority launched an operation in Swat, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan and Peshawar and sealed factories, warehouses and shops for selling unhealthy food.

According to details issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority the official conducted raids on counterfeit beverage factories in Babuzai area of Swat, and recovered 3,000 liters of Miss Label beverage.

The official said that unhealthy chemicals were being used in the manufacture of counterfeit drinks. Looking after such unhealthy manufacture of counterfeit, the Factory in Swat was sealed and legal action was also taken against those involved in such crime.

A sweets bakery was raided in Dera Ismail Khan and more than 1000 liters of unhealthy edible oil was recovered. Taking immediate action, the bakery was sealed by the official of the KP Food Safety Authority.

Another bakery was sealed in the same areas for poor sanitation. Three ice cream and chips factories are under sale in Takht Bhai area of District Mardan. During the raid, the official of the Food Safety Authority recovered 200 kg substandard ghee, 600 kg substandard ice cream in the operation.

The officials also raided a sweets bakery in Latifabad Peshawar and sealed it on poor sanitation. The owners were warned to take appropriate measures.