FSA takes action against beverage seller

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, food Safety Authority (FSA) has taken important action against those who play with the health of the public, recovered and seized about 500 liters of substandard and unhealthy beverages from a store located at Highway Chowk.

According to the Food Safety Authority spokesperson, the action was taken on the instructions of the Director General, Food Safety Authority and under the supervision of the local office.

During the raid, samples of the beverages in the store were sent for laboratory tests, the initial report of which confirmed the presence of harmful chemicals and defective ingredients in them.

According to the authority, the recovered beverages included locally manufactured brands, which were being manufactured against the basic principles of cleanliness and health.

Legal action has been initiated against the store owners for endangering the lives and health of the public.

The Food Safety Authority has warned shopkeepers to refrain from selling substandard items; otherwise, strict legal action will be taken against them.

APP/azq/378