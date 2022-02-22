UrduPoint.com

FSC Adjourns Petition Seeking Riba-free Economy

February 22, 2022

FSC adjourns petition seeking Riba-free economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Federal Shariat Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a petition seeking Riba-free economy till April 1.

A three-member Federal Shariat Court (FSC) bench headed by Chief Justice Noor Muhammad Meskanzai heard a number of constitutional petitions filed against Riba-based banking system in the country.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice said that reviewing the law of interest was not only court's prerogative as well as its constitutional obligation.

He said that the court could also admit the petition.

He said that the second option was to just point out the flaws. The third option was to examine whether the law was according to Shariah or not, he added.

