FSC CJ assures full support to AIOU in promoting education to remote areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court, Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, has assured his full support to AIOU in promoting education in the remote regions.

In a meeting held here Thursday between Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum and the Chief Justice, both the dignitaries discussed the educational facilities being extended to the province of Balochistan by AIOU.

The chief justice of Federal Shariat Court appreciated the educational contribution of AIOU especially for expanding its academic network to the country's remote areas.

He said that the AIOU was playing a leading role in meeting educational requirements of all sections of the people, through Open Distance Learning system AIOU vice chancellor apprised him of the university's recent initiatives providing quality education to the people, through the use of modern technology and digitalization.

He told him that they were opening more regional offices and study centres in the country's less-developed regions to facilitate the students in their educational pursuits.

He also pointed out that the AIOU was providing free Matric education to the students of Balochistan and the Tribal regions. The university has also introduced various scholarship schemes to support the deserving students to continue their future study.

The Director Regional Services, Inam Ullah Sheikh was also present on this occasion.