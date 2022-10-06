UrduPoint.com

FSC Converts HR Petition Into Shariah Petition, Issues Notice To Secretary Law

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 11:05 PM

The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Thursday converted a human rights petition into the Shariah petition and issued a notice to the Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Thursday converted a human rights petition into the Shariah petition and issued a notice to the Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice.

The FSC bench comprising acting Chief Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar heard the human rights petition wherein the custom of donation of gifts to the sons, excluding the daughters, were challenged.

Advocate Dawood Iqbal, appearing as pro bono publico counsel for the petitioner, substantiated his arguments that the practice whereby the female members of a family i.e., wives, daughters and sisters were deprived of their share in the property by gifting the entire property to the male family members was against the Shariah norms. In this regard, he referred to the Ahadith (sayings) of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

