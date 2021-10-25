FSC declares 'Swara' as repugnant to injunctions of Islam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Shariat Court Monday declared the custom of Swara (a girl given over to the aggrieved family as compensation for blood-badal Sulh) as repugnant to the conjunctions of islam.

The full bench of FSC headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Muskenzai and comprising Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar and Justice Khadim Hussain M Shaikh heard the case regarding Swara in Shariat petition filed by Sakina Bibi.

The judgment stated, "On the basis of Quranic verses and Ahadith all or any such evil practice of such type, which is being conducted by any segment of our society anywhere in Pakistan and is called by different Names in different parts of the country like Swari or Vani etcetera, or is given any other name under any garb or pretext of custom or tradition is un-Islamic and against the Injunctions of Quran and Sunna. There is a consensus of all the Muslim Jurist on this issue."