UrduPoint.com

FSC Directs NADRA To Submit Report On Definition Of Transgender, Procedure For Issuing ID Cards

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 09:57 PM

FSC directs NADRA to submit report on definition of transgender, procedure for issuing ID cards

The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Thursday directed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to submit report within 15 days on the definition of transgender and the procedure for issuing identity cards to them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Thursday directed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to submit report within 15 days on the definition of transgender and the procedure for issuing identity cards to them.

A bench headed by Acting FSC Chief Justice Syed Muhammad Anwar, took up the case filed against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice asked how did NADRA define transgender male and transgender female. The counsel for NADRA replied that Regulation 13 of the issuing authority had become ineffective with the introduction of the Transgender Act adding that even before the Transgender Act 2018 was promulgated, NADRA would issue identity cards to transgender individuals. Since the Transgender Act, transgender individuals have the letter 'X' written for their gender, instead of M or F, he added.

The Chief Justice asked how NADRA defined a transgender woman and transgender man. The counsel sought more time to prepare a response.

Chief Justice Dr Syed Mohammad Anwar expressed displeasure and said that the court was hearing the case after many days but the authority failed to prepare the main point. He asked the counsel to explain under what procedure NADRA was determining the transgender identity.

Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Shayari said that a film 'Joyland' about transgenders in Pakistan was being released on November 18. The film was based on the romantic story of a transgender woman and a man, he added. He claimed that the Censor board had cleared the release of the film without even viewing it. He pleaded the court to issue stay order on all matters related to the Transgender Act until the matter was resolved. He said NADRA should answer whether someone requesting a transgender identity card undergo a medical test or not.

The FSC Chief Justice asked how many people had benefited from the transgender law. He said that according to reports the number of beneficiaries of the Transgender Act was zero. According to a representative of the Ministry of Human Rights, a transgender protection center had been established in the ministry.

The Chief Justice said that the Human Rights Ministry should seriously look into the issue of transgenders.

The court ordered NADRA to submit a report within 15 days, detailing the definition of the term transgender and how it was considered in the process of issuing identity cards and adjourned further hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Film And Movies National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Man Male November Women 2018 All From Court

Recent Stories

Norway to Donate $147Mln to UK-Led Fund for Ukrain ..

Norway to Donate $147Mln to UK-Led Fund for Ukraine - Defense Minister

51 seconds ago
 Motorcyclist killed in the limits of Raja Jang pol ..

Motorcyclist killed in the limits of Raja Jang police station Kasur

52 seconds ago
 JUI-F chief urges observance of 'Thanksgiving Day' ..

JUI-F chief urges observance of 'Thanksgiving Day' tomorrow for proceeding towar ..

55 seconds ago
 Azerbaijan Hosting NATO Joint Force Command Traini ..

Azerbaijan Hosting NATO Joint Force Command Training Course - Defense Ministry

19 minutes ago
 MNA seeks House to amend constitutional clause all ..

MNA seeks House to amend constitutional clause allowing elections on multiple se ..

19 minutes ago
 ATC extends Imran's interim bail till November 21

ATC extends Imran's interim bail till November 21

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.