FSC Hails Passage Of 26th Constitutional Amendment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM

FSC hails passage of 26th Constitutional Amendment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) hailed the passage of 26th Constitutional Amendment as a landmark achievement, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment in promoting Islamic finance and aligning the country’s financial system with Shariah principles.

According to press release issued by the Federal Shariat Court, Senior Adviser Research Dr. Mohammad Matiaur Rehman said the passing of this amendment by the Parliament highlighted the collective resolve of Pakistan’s lawmakers to advance the country’s Islamic banking sector and contribute to the broader objective of a Riba-free economy.

This amendment follows the landmark judgment delivered by the Federal Shariat Court on April 28, 2022, authored by Justice Dr. Syed Mohammad Anwer. In the judgment, the court gave a five-year timeline for the elimination of Riba from the country’s financial system. Remarkably, this court decision had now become part of the Constitution, an unprecedented step in Pakistan’s legislative history.

The newly amended Article 38 (f) of the Constitution now states,”Eliminate Riba completely before the first day of January 2028.”

