FSC issues notice to AGP over petitions challenging Transgender Act 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Shariat Court (FSC) Wednesday issued notice to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) over petitions challenging the Transgender Act 2018.

A full court bench of FSC headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai and comprising Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar and Justice Khadim Hussain M Sheikh heard the various petitions filed by different individuals against the Transgender Act 2018 for its being repugnant to the Injunctions of islam.

The previous government had enacted legislation regarding transgenders and various petitions had been filed in the Shariat Court to examine the said law under the Islamic principles.

The court keeping in view the importance of the law issued notice to the AGP and also passed an order that any person who wanted to become party in these petitions could implead their Names as party.

The court allowed Advocate Orya Maqbool Abbasi, Ayesha Mughal and Bubbly Malik to become parties in these petitions.

The court also stated that the parties could submit written statements.

According to a party the law would promote homosexuality while another party claimed that the law violated the rights of eunuchs and it was also being stated that the said law should be abolished, it added.

The bench stated that the transgender were citizens of Pakistan and they also had all the basic rights that ordinary citizens had.

The court stated that it would heard the stance of every party.

The chief justice said the reality of transgenders was in place and they should be respected in society.

Orya Maqbool said he had appear before the court to become party in this case and not appear to deprive transgenders of their rights.

He said he would refer the laws of 98 countries and pleaded the court to issue notice to the attorney general.

Ayesha Mughal representing the transgender community said she was a lecturer in a college and her education was M Phil.

She pleaded the court to grant time so they could put their case before the court.

The chief justice remarked that the court would decide the case after hearing all the parties.

Orya Maqbool Jan had come from Lahore for this case, he added.

Orya Maqbool said he was ready to appear before the court on daily basis as this was a case of basic human rights and the public interest.

Later, the court adjourned the case till the week starting after November 20.