UrduPoint.com

FSC Issues Notice To AGP Over Petitions Challenging Transgender Act 2018

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:29 AM

FSC issues notice to AGP over petitions challenging Transgender Act 2018

Federal Shariat Court (FSC) Wednesday issued notice to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) over petitions challenging the Transgender Act 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Shariat Court (FSC) Wednesday issued notice to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) over petitions challenging the Transgender Act 2018.

A full court bench of FSC headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai and comprising Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar and Justice Khadim Hussain M Sheikh heard the various petitions filed by different individuals against the Transgender Act 2018 for its being repugnant to the Injunctions of islam.

The previous government had enacted legislation regarding transgenders and various petitions had been filed in the Shariat Court to examine the said law under the Islamic principles.

The court keeping in view the importance of the law issued notice to the AGP and also passed an order that any person who wanted to become party in these petitions could implead their Names as party.

The court allowed Advocate Orya Maqbool Abbasi, Ayesha Mughal and Bubbly Malik to become parties in these petitions.

The court also stated that the parties could submit written statements.

According to a party the law would promote homosexuality while another party claimed that the law violated the rights of eunuchs and it was also being stated that the said law should be abolished, it added.

The bench stated that the transgender were citizens of Pakistan and they also had all the basic rights that ordinary citizens had.

The court stated that it would heard the stance of every party.

The chief justice said the reality of transgenders was in place and they should be respected in society.

Orya Maqbool said he had appear before the court to become party in this case and not appear to deprive transgenders of their rights.

He said he would refer the laws of 98 countries and pleaded the court to issue notice to the attorney general.

Ayesha Mughal representing the transgender community said she was a lecturer in a college and her education was M Phil.

She pleaded the court to grant time so they could put their case before the court.

The chief justice remarked that the court would decide the case after hearing all the parties.

Orya Maqbool Jan had come from Lahore for this case, he added.

Orya Maqbool said he was ready to appear before the court on daily basis as this was a case of basic human rights and the public interest.

Later, the court adjourned the case till the week starting after November 20.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice Education November 2018 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

30 minutes ago
 Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event ou ..

Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event outside Europe

30 minutes ago
 India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes sh ..

India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes shape

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Presidents of Armenia ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Presidents of Armenia and Seychelles

1 hour ago
 QCC approves Tadweer’s guidelines to improve pes ..

QCC approves Tadweer’s guidelines to improve pest control services, municipal ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.