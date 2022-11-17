UrduPoint.com

FSC Issues Notices To MoL&J, IG Prisons In ATC Amendment Case

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

FSC issues notices to MoL&J, IG Prisons in ATC amendment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Thursday issued notices to Ministry of Law and Justice and to the Inspector General (Prisons) of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan in Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 amendment case.

A bench comprising of Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwer, Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court of Pakistan heard a Human Right application No. 13/I of 2021 wherein the applicant was aggrieved from the amendment inserted in section 21-F in the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

The applicant submitted that no remission is being granted to him despite serving rigorous imprisonment and rendering services as per Jail Manual, while under the impugned section of the Act no remission in any sentence shall be allowed to a person, who is convicted and sentenced for any offence.

During the course of hearing, the counsel for the applicant argued the matter that the impugned section is repugnant to the injunctions of islam.

He submitted that some remissions have already been allowed by the Province of Sindh.

The Chief Justice after hearing preliminary arguments, took serious notice that the case, in prima facie, is fit to be converted into Shariat petition as the compensation for the labour under any contract cannot be denied under the Islamic law.

The case is fixed for hearing in the first week of December 2022 before the available bench.

